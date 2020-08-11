/ Rob Beschizza / 6:13 am Tue Aug 11, 2020

Richard Notkin's teapots

Ceramic artist Richard Notkin is famed for his clay teapots, inspired by the traditional Yixing style from China but forming a vehicle for political commentary in the west. In the interview above, you can see him work: "the vessel is the primary canvas of ceramics and the teapot is the most complex of vessels." [via Abigail Larson]