Richard Notkin's teapots

Ceramic artist Richard Notkin is famed for his clay teapots , inspired by the traditional Yixing style from China but forming a vehicle for political commentary in the west. In the interview above, you can see him work: "the vessel is the primary canvas of ceramics and the teapot is the most complex of vessels." [via Abigail Larson ]

