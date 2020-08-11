The greatest toy ever made is back! The Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle

GenX had a lot of cool toys that were slightly-to-moderately dangerous. Dart guns that shot darts, lawn darts, Stretch Armstrong filled with evil goo, but even better than a slip and slide was the Evel Knievel stunt cycle.
Evel was the best! I am giddy waiting for this thing.
I used to make Evel fly down the long hallway at my parent's house AND NOW I WILL AGAIN!
The internet is still wonderful, a fact exemplified by The UX of LEGO Interface Panels, an article by George Cave col0lecting the tiny computer screens, keyboads and dials found on Lego bricks. All of our approaches so far: organisation by features, operation or technology, have been grounded in properties of the system, not of the […]
“I believe I have created one of the smallest working miniature trebuchets I have ever seen,” writes Alex Presle. “It launches items up to 10 ft!” The model, which Presle sells directly on Amazon, measures 4.9 inches by 3.75 inches and is 3 inches tall at rest, weighs half a pound, and is designed to […]
This LEGO Ideas version of the International Space Station pretty much made my 10-year-old nephew’s head explode. Complete with astronaut minifigs and a mini-Space Shuttle, this 864 piece kit is pretty hard to turn away from. LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit, Adult Set for Display, Makes a Great Birthday Present, New 2020 […]
Most of us aren’t constantly beset by poor posture. But all it takes is some subtle misalignment while you’re doing serious hours behind the wheel driving or working away at a desk to do a real number on your back. In fact, most of us are so unaware of the mechanics of good posture that […]
From ordering from Amazon to paying bills over the web to something as simple as bottled water, we’re all hooked on modern convenience. We can’t help it. There are just too many modern world advances that save us too much time not to become a creature of comfort and go the easy route. Even if […]
No matter whether you go into the office or work from home, whether you roll out of bed at 5 a.m. or never get up before 9, we all agree a day can on how you feel first thing in the morning when you wake up. If you wake up feeling groggy or out of […]