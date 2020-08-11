The greatest toy ever made is back! The Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle

Holy smokes! There is a reissued Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle available and it looks awesome!

GenX had a lot of cool toys that were slightly-to-moderately dangerous. Dart guns that shot darts, lawn darts, Stretch Armstrong filled with evil goo, but even better than a slip and slide was the Evel Knievel stunt cycle.

Evel was the best! I am giddy waiting for this thing.

I used to make Evel fly down the long hallway at my parent's house AND NOW I WILL AGAIN!

California Creations The Amazing Wind-up and go Extreme Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle with Energizer Launcher and Stunt Trail Bike - The 1970's Sensation is Back via Amazon