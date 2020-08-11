Watch this cool way to multiply numbers by drawing lines

The University of Waterloo Faculty of Mathematics published this PDF that describes the Japanese multiplication method along with the lattice multiplication method, which dates back to the 13th century.

This video shows you how to multiply any two numbers by drawing lines. It's known as the Japanese multiplication method.

A Scheme of Heaven is a deep investigation of astrology from a scientist’s perspective We humans are castaways on an ocean of uncertainty. Since the beginnings of history, our ancestors sought knowledge and understanding about their lives, their relationship with the cosmos, and perhaps take a peek into their future. In such effort—long before the answers of science—earthlings developed a rich variety of divination practices and systems. Many forms […] READ THE REST

The Math Book: From Pythagoras to the 57th Dimension, 250 Milestones in the History of Mathematics The astonishingly prolific author/scientist Clifford Pickover is a math enthusiast with a talent for ferreting out fascinating anecdotes about math, and writing them in a way that inspires wonder. Accompanied by beautiful illustrations, Pickover’s The Math Book about cicada-generated prime numbers, magic squares, the Golden Mean, Penrose Tiles, Xeno’s Paradox, and the butterfly effect just […] READ THE REST

The Backshield doesn’t just comfort your back. It retrains and strengthens it too. Most of us aren’t constantly beset by poor posture. But all it takes is some subtle misalignment while you’re doing serious hours behind the wheel driving or working away at a desk to do a real number on your back. In fact, most of us are so unaware of the mechanics of good posture that […] READ THE REST

Homemade tortillas should be a Taco Tuesday staple and this press can make it happen From ordering from Amazon to paying bills over the web to something as simple as bottled water, we’re all hooked on modern convenience. We can’t help it. There are just too many modern world advances that save us too much time not to become a creature of comfort and go the easy route. Even if […] READ THE REST