Watch this cool way to multiply numbers by drawing lines

This video shows you how to multiply any two numbers by drawing lines. It's known as the Japanese multiplication method.
The University of Waterloo Faculty of Mathematics published this PDF that describes the Japanese multiplication method along with the lattice multiplication method, which dates back to the 13th century.
