Why I'm launching The Magnet newsletter

Even though I write posts on Boing Boing almost every day, I’ve been wanting to write a newsletter that goes a bit deeper into my personal interests, and so I decided to start The Magnet. Every week in The Magnet I’ll write about tips I find useful, things that interest me, what I've learned, interviews, recipes, quotations, and more. I’ll also include excerpts from my favorite newsletters.

You can read the first issue of The Magnet here (where I share my recipe for very low-carb almond flour bread, present a tip from Thomas Fuller's Gnomologia (1732), share Richard Feynman's advice for problem-solving, take a look at Marvel Comics Mini-books from 1966 that were sold in 10-cent capsule toy vending machines, and more.

If you like it, I hope you'll subscribe.