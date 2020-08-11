Wild boar steals laptop, gets chased by a naked German man

Personal Life Coach Adele Landauer was enjoying a relaxing afternoon by a lake near Berlin, when a group of wild boars approached the beach. I'll let her tell the rest of it, according to her Instagram post:
A female wild boar with two babies came out of the forest in order to search for food.
In Berlin we are free people - we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born.
So, there were many people laying on their towels completely naked.
Many of us were scared but the wild boars seemed to be peaceful.
After they ate a pizza from a backpack of a man who was taking a swim in the lake they were looking for a dessert.
They found this yellow bag and decided to take it away.
But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop.
So, he was very focused and run behind the boars in order to get it back.
Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success.
This happens when you’re focused on your goals.
Don't worry; Landauer told The Guardian that the running naked German man gave her permission to post the photos of his butt, and that everyone had a good laugh when the crisis was over.
Still, I can't help but wonder what the 30-50 feral hogs guy would think about this.
You swine! German nudist chases wild boar that stole laptop [Kate Connolly / The Guardian]
Image: adelelandauer_lifecoach / Instagram
