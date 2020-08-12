Biden and Harris wear face masks at first joint campaign appearance

It's going to be amazing, having normal adult human beings in charge again.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did their first joint speaking appearance on Wednesday, and both walked out wearing face masks. President Donald Trump and Mike Pence have mostly refused to wear masks, even as the number of Americans who have died from coronavirus surpasses 160,000.
“The choice we make this November is going to decide the future of America for a very, very long time,” Biden said at the event. “I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America.”
This is quite an interesting public records find from Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) of the nonprofit Open Secrets. Years ago, Kamala Harris once received a donation check for thousands of dollars from Donald Trump.
