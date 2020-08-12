Dog plays drums to the STAR WARS Cantina Song

"Mad About Me" is a Jizz song that was largely popularized by the Bith band Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, who famously performed it during a bar fight at Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina in that Tatooinian town of Mos Eisley.

I share this, because it's important to remember that the so-called "Star Wars Cantina Song" is, canonically, jizz.

So anyway here's an acoustic guitar player who goes by AcousticTrench doing a finger-pickin' cover of the classic tune, accompanied by his dog Maple on the kickdrum.

Image via YouTube