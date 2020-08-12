Enjoy this whimsical 1991 TV commercial for the Gameboy

This 1991 television commercial for the Nintendo Game Boy looks like it borrowed a bit of Terry Gilliam's look from Brazil. It's interesting that the Game Boy was being marketed to adults and not kids and teenagers.

