/ Xeni Jardin / 3:15 pm Wed Aug 12, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi +174 House Democrats tell Trump's Postmaster General to reverse changes that threaten mail-in voting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and 174 other House Democrats are demanding that Donald Trump's new Postmaster General reverse all of the operational changes they say could harm mail-in voting for the November election.

Read the entire document here.