/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 11:04 am Wed Aug 12, 2020

Robin's Wish, emotional documentary about Robin Williams' final days

It's been six years since comic legend Robin Williams died. Robin's Wish is a new documentary that looks at his final days and the degenerative disease (Lewy Body Dementia) that is attributed to him ending his own life on August 11, 2014.

An intimate portrait of Robin Williams and his invulnerable spirit, Robin's Wish is the story of what really happened to one of the greatest entertainers of all time - and what his mind was fighting.

screengrab via Robin's Wish/YouTube

