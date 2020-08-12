/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:36 am Wed Aug 12, 2020

The Lockpicking Lawyer makes a monkey out of a locksmith

The Lockpicking Lawyer recently received a package from one of his viewers. The package contained a Kryptonite Lock that had been opened with an angle grinder. The person who sent him the lock explain that he had lost the key to his Kryptonite Lock and had taken it to a locksmith and ask them to pick it. The locksmith told him that he could not pick it and that recreational lock picking videos on YouTube were fake. The locksmith used an angle grinder to open the lock, and he said he would pay $75 if someone could pick the lock faster than he could grind it (2:14). The Lockpicking Lawyer accepted his challenge. If you are familiar with his videos, you can guess what happened.