There's a huge auction coming up of original Hollywood props, and it's a trap

The LA Prop Store is holding an auction of real Hollywood memorabilia at the end of the month:
An incredible 870 lots of rare props, costumes and production material from over 350 titles will be going up for auction, with bidding available online, by phone or in absentee.
If you have lots and lots of disposable income and would like to spend, say, $30,000 on an OG bust of Admiral Ackbar, this could be your chance! You'll also found some original props from Army of Darkness, Alien and Aliens (the original Xenomorph Queen puppet is expected to go for $50-70K), Ghostbusters, A New Hope, Back To The Future, plus a really, really depressing (and even more depressingly affordable) Michelangelo costume from Ninja Turtles III in case your childhood wasn't traumatizing enough.
Can you use my HSA to pay for this, and use it as a healthcare write-off on my taxes to help cure my PTSD from childhood? pic.twitter.com/V9oqooMJd6
The eyes of Jabba the Hutt are also available for the low, low price of $2,500, which seems fairly low for a body part once belonging to a notorious intergalactic mob boss. I imagine there are some parents who'd be willing to spend $8K on that full-size velociraptor cage from Jurassic Park though.
You can view the whole 250-page auction brochure online. If you're the kind of person who can afford any of this ridiculous memorabilia, and you're feeling particularly generous with your money, please hit me up for a list of completely unnecessary things that I would happily display in my home.
Just, whatever you do, don't buy the original Jumanji board. You know that literally nothing good can come of that, right?
