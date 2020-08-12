Trump falsely says U.S. is doing better than Europe on coronavirus (this is a lie)

'We're doing incredibly well' with coronavirus, lied Trump

Donald Trump began a news conference on Wednesday by falsely claiming that the United States is doing better than Europe with coronavirus pandemic response.

We are not.

This is an obvious lie.

Though more than 160,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, Trump kept his eyes on the prize. Behind the impeached president, a chart of the stock market [image via CSPAN]

Trump begins his news conference by falsely claiming that the US is doing better than Europe as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just blatantly false. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 12, 2020