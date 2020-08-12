Watch this seal play with their lunch in a Melbourne river

This seal played with its meal while waddling in the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on August 10.

“This isn’t the first time a seal has made an appearance in Melbourne’s rivers, but it’s certainly the first time I’ve seen a seal in this river, which I have been frequenting daily for the past two years,” local woman Alicia Pavlis who filmed footage of the event, wrote in a blog post.

“The cute critter splashed around and smacked it’s catch against the water’s surface over and over again,” she said.

VIDEO: Alicia Pavlis via Storyful