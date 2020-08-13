Fox News' Jeanine Pirro suggests "something's going to happen" to Biden before election

Jeanine Pirro's own Fox News colleagues forced her to walk back an ominous comment Wednesday after the former judge suggested that "something's going to happen" to presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn't going to be on the ticket," Pirro said during a Fox News segment.

"I have a sense that something's going to happen before the election and he's not even going to be on the ticket, so don't even ask me if he's going to make the four years," she added.

As Pirro continued with her analysis on Biden's newly announced running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, the Fox News commentator Jesse Watters could be heard in the background expressing caution. Another commentator, Dana Perino, appeared to say on the microphone, "Oh man."

Pirro would later qualify her roughly three-minute monologue, saying at the end, "We certainly don't hope that anything happens to Vice President Joe Biden anytime soon."