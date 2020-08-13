Homeless Florida man lived in sports stadium luxury suite for two weeks

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida arrested a homeless fellow who had been living in a luxury suite in Al Lang Stadium. He was apparently wearing Tampa Bay Rowdies clothing swiped from the merch shop and ate from the concession stands during his two week stay. He's now in jail on charges of burglary and "resisting an officer without violence." From the Tampa Bay Times:
[He] was arrested Sunday after a cleaning crew entered the room where he was staying and found razors, opened shaving cream containers and blankets, St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said.
Fernandez said the cleaning crew had not been in the room for some time because the space was supposed to be empty and cleaning activity was limited due to COVID-19.
(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)
image: John O'Neill (CC BY-SA 3.0)
