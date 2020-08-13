If you've ever thought of learning American Sign Language, this masterclass is the way to go

One million Americans use American Sign Language as their primary means of communication. But as you'd expect, even though ASL is the sixth-most used language in the US, it isn't just any old language like English or Spanish or French.

According to Communication Service for the Deaf, 98 percent of Deaf people don't receive education in sign language, while almost three-quarters of families don't sign with their Deaf children. And with nine out of 10 children born to hearing parents, the need for ASL-conversant men and women has never been greater.

If you work in health care, emergency services, education, or just want to be able to communicate with a million new people, the training in The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle is just what you're looking for.

The collection includes over 50 lectures covering 75 hours of content that help new ASL learners pick up the basics of sign language, then advance to being able to carry on involved conversations with other ASL signers.

From the ASL alphabet and numbers through useful and common ASL signs for everyday situations to emergency signs and how to react, this course covers everything learners need to start communicating.

The training even digs into the surrounding etiquette of ASL, including essential tips on proper ways to respond and behave as an ASL user and earning a deeper understanding of the Deaf culture and community.

In addition to three escalating levels of ASL learning, this bundle also includes a bonus course covering baby and toddler sign language. For new parents, this ability can help you communicate with your little one, even hearing capable children who just haven't learned to speak yet.

Whether you want to communicate with a Deaf friend, colleague, or loved one, or even if you just want to earn a competitive advantage at work, this training is a powerful resume builder. This training is also Continuing Professional Development (CPD) compliant, earning you 30 CPD credits.

