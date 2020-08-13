Pentagon launches UFO task force

The US Pentagon is forming a task force to investigate military reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (aka UFOs). Over the last few years, the New York Times broke news of a similar program in the Office of Naval Intelligence, examined curious videos depicting aerial encounters between Navy jets and UFOs (above), and reported a theoretical physicist's claim that "he gave a classified briefing to a Defense Department agency as recently as March about retrievals from 'off-world vehicles not made on this earth.'" From CNN :

