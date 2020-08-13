Watch: Yesterday's Kamala Harris speech narrates this new "Prosecute Trump" ad

Yesterday Kamala Harris made her first speech since becoming the 2020 vice presidential nominee, and in the blink of an eye came "Prosecute Trump," another delightful anti-Trump video by the progressive group Meidas Touch.
Using parts of Harris's speech as the narration, the video presents an "open and shut" case as to why Trump is a criminal failure. We're reminded of the recent US catastrophes created by Trump's mismanagement and utter ineptness, including "a crisis of poverty, of homelessness, of hunger, more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short."
And then we're reminded of why we were doing well during Trump's first years in office. "He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground."
The video ends with, "As somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut," along with #ProsecuteTrump as the final image.
By the same progressive PAC that brought us Creepy Trump last week, in which Kellyanne Conway's words against Biden were turned against Trump, MeidasTouch now presents us with "Bye Don Jr: Love Me Daddy." This time it's Junior's words against Biden that narrate this clever attack ad, and Daddy is not going to be pleased.
