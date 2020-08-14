An incredibly cruel magic trick from a 16th century books

From one of my favorite Twitter feeds, Bizzarro Bazar : these terrible magic trick. I doubt the 16th-century author tested out this trick to see if it would actually work. He probably just thought it seemed like a cool effect.

"Take a capon & pluck it alive, take some brandy & put it under his nose so he'll fall asleep; then grease it with fat & put toasted breadcrumbs on top & make a crust so it looks like it's been roasted. Put it on the plate,bring it to the table & if you cut it, it will run away." pic.twitter.com/E7rUotID7c

