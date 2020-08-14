/ Xeni Jardin / 7:16 pm Fri Aug 14, 2020

As Nazis, KKK, and militia descend, Georgia town shuts down public transport and park

In Georgia, the City of Stone Mountain is shutting down public transportation, closing a park, and urging everyone to avoid the area on Saturday, when a large number of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and militia members plan to gather.

Why?

Located in suburban Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park is home to a giant sculpture of Confederate heroes.

Some call Stone Mountain "the largest shrine to white supremacy in the history of the world."

Officials say no permit was issued for a large event, but something's clearly in the works.

Image: 'Two children wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods stand on either side of Dr. Samuel Green, Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon, at an initiation ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. July 24, 1948.' [LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, PUBLIC DOMAIN]