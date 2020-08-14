As Nazis, KKK, and militia descend, Georgia town shuts down public transport and park

In Georgia, the City of Stone Mountain is shutting down public transportation, closing a park, and urging everyone to avoid the area on Saturday, when a large number of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and militia members plan to gather.
Why?
Located in suburban Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park is home to a giant sculpture of Confederate heroes.
Some call Stone Mountain "the largest shrine to white supremacy in the history of the world."
Officials say no permit was issued for a large event, but something's clearly in the works.
2. Some participants are already talking up the possibility of violence if counter-protestors show up.
One of them told @cjoyner that the rally could turn into "a bloodbath." https://t.co/0HvFZyulvZ
3. Some of the possible participants tomorrow were involved in the deadly "Unite the Right" rally, which took place three years ago this week. https://t.co/g11usWvR1z
Image: 'Two children wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods stand on either side of Dr. Samuel Green, Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon, at an initiation ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. July 24, 1948.' [LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, PUBLIC DOMAIN]