As Nazis, KKK, and militia descend, Georgia town shuts down public transport and park

In Georgia, the City of Stone Mountain is shutting down public transportation, closing a park, and urging everyone to avoid the area on Saturday, when a large number of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and militia members plan to gather.

Located in suburban Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park is home to a giant sculpture of Confederate heroes.

Some call Stone Mountain "the largest shrine to white supremacy in the history of the world."

Officials say no permit was issued for a large event, but something's clearly in the works.

About Protest Activities Expected Near The Village And In Stone Mountain Park #GraniteStrong pic.twitter.com/xUR9ZRdK2Y — City of Stone Mountain – Government (@CityofStoneMtn) August 14, 2020

The Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety is closing the park tomorrow, Saturday August 15th, 2020.

Security concerns have been identified and are being addressed by state and local law enforcement authorities.

Park will resume normal operations on Sunday — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) August 14, 2020

Stone Mountain Park officials say no permit was issued for a protest this weekend, but the village is preparing for something. pic.twitter.com/fR3oRIWFqB — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) August 14, 2020

2. Some participants are already talking up the possibility of violence if counter-protestors show up. One of them told @cjoyner that the rally could turn into "a bloodbath." https://t.co/0HvFZyulvZ — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 14, 2020

3. Some of the possible participants tomorrow were involved in the deadly "Unite the Right" rally, which took place three years ago this week. https://t.co/g11usWvR1z — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 14, 2020

Image: 'Two children wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods stand on either side of Dr. Samuel Green, Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon, at an initiation ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. July 24, 1948.' [LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, PUBLIC DOMAIN]