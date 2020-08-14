/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 8:20 am Fri Aug 14, 2020

Candy corn in Thanksgiving flavors now exists

No one:
Brach's: "We have candy corn that tastes like Thanksgiving foods!!"

Turkey Dinner candy corn is described as "A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH'S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie."

…the Thanksgiving candies are real and already on shelves at Walgreens nationwide for $2.99 per 12-ounce bag through the fall season.

