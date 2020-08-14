Candy corn in Thanksgiving flavors now exists

…the Thanksgiving candies are real and already on shelves at Walgreens nationwide for $2.99 per 12-ounce bag through the fall season.

No one: Brach's: "We have candy corn that tastes like Thanksgiving foods!!" — Turkey Dinner candy corn is described as "A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH'S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie."

This Thanksgiving, don't have a political argument, have a "structured organizing conversation" Union organizers don't have arguments with workers, they have "structured organizing conversations" — conversations in which the organizer asks someone to think about what change they want to see, what the obstacles to that change are, and then asks them to think about whether that change will come about unless they form a union. READ THE REST

Escape your racist relatives with this aptly-named Thanksgiving cocktail Dealing with family drama at the Thanksgiving dinner table isn't fun. So I was amused to see that a friend of mine, mixologist Jared Hirsch, was asking folks to help him name his new mixed drink — one he crafted for "when you can't take another word out of your politically-opposed relative this Thanksgiving." I've […] READ THE REST

PliimPRO eliminates the panic of sharing your screen with a single click The year 2020 has basically kicked down that door and dragged us all into the Zoom age, whether we like it or not. And now that we're basically inviting our boss, co-workers and other business associates into our homes via video, we've unwittingly stumbled into all kinds of new potential for embarrassment. Like when you're […] READ THE REST

If you've ever thought of learning American Sign Language, this masterclass is the way to go One million Americans use American Sign Language as their primary means of communication. But as you'd expect, even though ASL is the sixth-most used language in the US, it isn't just any old language like English or Spanish or French. According to Communication Service for the Deaf, 98 percent of Deaf people don't receive education […] READ THE REST