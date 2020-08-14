Creepy Furby Family (sound up!)

Super weird. Sound up.
Video and music by Ghoul Skool of Everything Is Terrible!
Thank you, The Memory Hole.
Australian illustrator Steven Rhodes' art has an unmistakable retro-kid-book-creepy aesthetic that's both dark and hilarious. You're probably familiar with his work through his line of t-shirts (the "Easy-Bake Coven" one is a personal favorite). Well, now he's announced an actual book based on his parody children's book covers (the preview pages literally made me laugh […]
The Yorkshire Museum is issuing "curator battles" to to other museums. Their first salvo is #CreepiestObject. Yup, these and others in the thread, are pretty damn creepy. Our #CreepiestObject has to be this 'mermaid'… 😱💀🧜♀️ #CURATORBATTLE #TroublingTaxidermy pic.twitter.com/GMSosyuqIX — Natural Sciences NMS (@NatSciNMS) April 17, 2020 Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will […]
In honor of today, please enjoy Harry Manfedini's "Overlay of Evil/Main Title" from the score to Friday the 13th (1980). And as a bonus, here is the evolution of Jason Vorhees's handsome mug:
Even as the world takes tentative steps toward reopening against the ebbs and flows of COVID-19, movie theaters remain in a netherworld limbo. High-profile film releases continue shuffling as theater chains, studios and filmgoers grapple with the fact that an enclosed theater may not be a safe place to be for some time to come. […]
The year 2020 has basically kicked down that door and dragged us all into the Zoom age, whether we like it or not. And now that we're basically inviting our boss, co-workers and other business associates into our homes via video, we've unwittingly stumbled into all kinds of new potential for embarrassment. Like when you're […]
One million Americans use American Sign Language as their primary means of communication. But as you'd expect, even though ASL is the sixth-most used language in the US, it isn't just any old language like English or Spanish or French. According to Communication Service for the Deaf, 98 percent of Deaf people don't receive education […]