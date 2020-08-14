Pinterest: 200+ employees hold virtual walkout over gender and race discrimination

Today, 236 employees at Pinterest virtually "walked out" to express solidarity with three former colleagues who said they experienced gender and race discrimination at the social media company.
From the New York Times:
Many of the employees also shared and signed an online petition calling on Ben Silbermann, Pinterest's chief executive and co-founder, to change the company's policies.
Then they logged off, staging a virtual walkout.
The series of actions were the latest in a growing employee movement of discrimination lawsuits, harassment accusations and walkouts over injustices across the tech industry and the investors who fund it.
The Pinterest accusations stand out because they include some of the highest-ranking executives at the $21 billion company. In a lawsuit this week, Françoise Brougher, Pinterest's former chief operating officer, accused the company of sex discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. When she spoke up about a sexist remark from a colleague, she was fired, the lawsuit alleges. She followed the suit with a lengthy blog post, "The Pinterest Paradox: Cupcakes and Toxicity," which was widely shared in tech circles.
"We know we have real work to do and recognize that it's our job to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for everyone," says Pinterest.
Read more at the New York Times.
Here is the petition to Ben Silbermann, CEO of Pinterest.
Put an end to all forms of discrimination and retaliation at Pinterest
President orders China-based Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell Musical.ly
Chameleons have evolved a superfast and long tongue to grab insects in an instant. Inspired by this marvelous bit of nature, engineers at Seoul National University of Science and Technology created "Snatcher," a robotic tongue design that could someday be mounted on drones to pick up packages. From IEEE Spectrum: "For example, a quadrotor with […]
Epic claims Google forced OnePlus to break deal in which Fortnite launcher would be preinstalled on OnePlus phones
Even as the world takes tentative steps toward reopening against the ebbs and flows of COVID-19, movie theaters remain in a netherworld limbo. High-profile film releases continue shuffling as theater chains, studios and filmgoers grapple with the fact that an enclosed theater may not be a safe place to be for some time to come. […]
The year 2020 has basically kicked down that door and dragged us all into the Zoom age, whether we like it or not. And now that we're basically inviting our boss, co-workers and other business associates into our homes via video, we've unwittingly stumbled into all kinds of new potential for embarrassment. Like when you're […]
One million Americans use American Sign Language as their primary means of communication. But as you'd expect, even though ASL is the sixth-most used language in the US, it isn't just any old language like English or Spanish or French. According to Communication Service for the Deaf, 98 percent of Deaf people don't receive education […]