The risk of going hungry in the U.S. is rising

Poverty and hunger concept with a fork and knife on a broken asphalt road shaped as a dinner plate as a social problem of food shortage hardships caused by financial distress or natural disaster resulting in living poor on the streets as a health risk.
Writing in The Week, Ryan Cooper says, "The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has collected data for the week ending July 21, before super-unemployment expired, and found that 12 percent of households were regularly short of food, 21 percent of renters were behind on their payments, and 28 percent of children were in households with one or the other problem. All that is certainly going to get much, much worse if another rescue isn't passed."
Cooper visited the r/unemployment subreddit and found many grim examples of people out of money, unable to pay for food, electricity, car payments, rent, and medicine.
"One wonders," says Cooper, "Is America about to see bread protests, or even riots?"
On Monday, August 10, U.S. President Donald Trump rewrite history — he says in this video clip that the "1917 pandemic" ended the Second World War.
On August 6th, the US State Department issued a warning for US citizens considering traveling to New Zealand, because the country has 23 active cases of COVID-19. Currently, the United States has over 2 million active cases, and in any case, New Zealand isn't eager to allow rat-licking Americans to invade their pristine island nation […]
The Washington Post interviewed Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about a Covid-19 vaccine that could be ready this year: In a Washington Post Live interview, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, DVM, PhD said the company could seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine as soon as October. Bourla said patients' progress would be tracked for over two years. According to Bourla, […]
The year 2020 has basically kicked down that door and dragged us all into the Zoom age, whether we like it or not. And now that we're basically inviting our boss, co-workers and other business associates into our homes via video, we've unwittingly stumbled into all kinds of new potential for embarrassment. Like when you're […]
One million Americans use American Sign Language as their primary means of communication. But as you'd expect, even though ASL is the sixth-most used language in the US, it isn't just any old language like English or Spanish or French. According to Communication Service for the Deaf, 98 percent of Deaf people don't receive education […]
After a successful round of funding on Kickstarter, Fluster: The Social Card Game is now ready to help turn a party or game night into the engaging, surprising, and enlightening social affair you always hoped it would be. A deck of 100 cards, Fluster is chock full of unusual, funny, and thought-provoking questions inspired to […]