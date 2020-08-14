The risk of going hungry in the U.S. is rising

Writing in The Week, Ryan Cooper says, "The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has collected data for the week ending July 21, before super-unemployment expired, and found that 12 percent of households were regularly short of food, 21 percent of renters were behind on their payments, and 28 percent of children were in households with one or the other problem. All that is certainly going to get much, much worse if another rescue isn't passed."

Cooper visited the r/unemployment subreddit and found many grim examples of people out of money, unable to pay for food, electricity, car payments, rent, and medicine.

"One wonders," says Cooper, "Is America about to see bread protests, or even riots?"