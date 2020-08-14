This cheap grab bag o' faucet washers will come in handy one day

We live in an older house, and I've replaced a lot of sink and bath washers over the years. My supply was running low so I just ordered this inexpensive assortment of washers . I hope I don't have to use them soon, but it will be nice to have them the next time a faucet starts dripping.

Great price on a pound of matcha powder Matcha (powdered green tea leaves) is usually pretty expensive. When I saw a one-pound container of Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder on Amazon selling for a low price, I was suspicious, but I decided to give it a try. It's delicious. Our favorite way to drink it is to blend a teaspoon with 8 oz […] READ THE REST

Good deal on this 8-inch non-stick frying pan This small frying pan from Carote has a natural stone non-stick coating that makes it excellent for cooking eggs or frying meat. It's very easy to clean. People on Amazon love this pan and it's cheap.. READ THE REST

Cool hands-free illuminated magnifier for cheap This 2.5x LED magnifier can be used as a handheld tool or on the desktop. It also has smaller, more powerful magnifying glass built-in. Perfect for peering at electronic components. I use it to inspect the spoons I whittle. READ THE REST

These 20 home theater must-haves might make you forget the cineplex Even as the world takes tentative steps toward reopening against the ebbs and flows of COVID-19, movie theaters remain in a netherworld limbo. High-profile film releases continue shuffling as theater chains, studios and filmgoers grapple with the fact that an enclosed theater may not be a safe place to be for some time to come. […] READ THE REST

PliimPRO eliminates the panic of sharing your screen with a single click The year 2020 has basically kicked down that door and dragged us all into the Zoom age, whether we like it or not. And now that we're basically inviting our boss, co-workers and other business associates into our homes via video, we've unwittingly stumbled into all kinds of new potential for embarrassment. Like when you're […] READ THE REST