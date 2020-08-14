/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:24 am Fri Aug 14, 2020

This cheap grab bag o' faucet washers will come in handy one day

We live in an older house, and I've replaced a lot of sink and bath washers over the years. My supply was running low so I just ordered this inexpensive assortment of washers. I hope I don't have to use them soon, but it will be nice to have them the next time a faucet starts dripping.