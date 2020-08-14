Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days

President orders China-based Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell Musical.ly
Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump late on Friday ordered the Chinese-owned company ByteDance to divest all interest in the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok within 90 days.
"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," said Trump in the order.
Trump's Friday night order directs ByteDance to divest all interests in any assets or property used to enable or support the operation of TikTok in the US, and any data obtained or derived from TikTok or https://t.co/GFS0mdLtoy users in the US, @stevenmnuchin1 says.
Chad Wolf and top aide Ken Cuccinelli were improperly appointed to their leadership positions at the Department of Homeland Security, reports the Government Office of Accountability. The Government Accountability Office said Wolf and Cuccinelli assumed those jobs under an order of succession that was issued by an acting secretary who himself had no authority to […]
President Donald Trump requested a mail-in ballot for Florida's Tuesday primary election, despite weeks of spewing hot lying garbage all over the place about how voting by mail means cats and dogs and zombies will get the vote. On Wednesday, ballots for POTUS and for FLOTUS Melania Trump were sent to the Trump Mar-a-Lago resort. […]
Even as the world takes tentative steps toward reopening against the ebbs and flows of COVID-19, movie theaters remain in a netherworld limbo. High-profile film releases continue shuffling as theater chains, studios and filmgoers grapple with the fact that an enclosed theater may not be a safe place to be for some time to come. […]
The year 2020 has basically kicked down that door and dragged us all into the Zoom age, whether we like it or not. And now that we're basically inviting our boss, co-workers and other business associates into our homes via video, we've unwittingly stumbled into all kinds of new potential for embarrassment. Like when you're […]
One million Americans use American Sign Language as their primary means of communication. But as you'd expect, even though ASL is the sixth-most used language in the US, it isn't just any old language like English or Spanish or French. According to Communication Service for the Deaf, 98 percent of Deaf people don't receive education […]