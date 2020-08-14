/ Xeni Jardin / 5:31 pm Fri Aug 14, 2020

Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days

President orders China-based Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell Musical.ly

Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump late on Friday ordered the Chinese-owned company ByteDance to divest all interest in the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok within 90 days.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," said Trump in the order.

[Reuters]