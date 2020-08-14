Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days

President orders China-based Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell Musical.ly

Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump late on Friday ordered the Chinese-owned company ByteDance to divest all interest in the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok within 90 days.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," said Trump in the order.

Trump's Friday night order directs ByteDance to divest all interests in any assets or property used to enable or support the operation of TikTok in the US, and any data obtained or derived from TikTok or https://t.co/GFS0mdLtoy users in the US, @stevenmnuchin1 says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 15, 2020

Trump with a Friday night news dump on a Bytedance and Tiktok order pic.twitter.com/rRQWqa1hdv — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 15, 2020

[Reuters]