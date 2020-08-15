Snag some of these gorgeous Ruth Asawa stamps and support the USPS

The pane includes 20 stamps, featuring photographs by Laurence Cuneo and Dan Bradica for David Zwirner. The selvage features a photograph of Asawa taken by Nat Farbman in 1954 for Life magazine. Ethel Kessler served as art director and designer for this issuance.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. Videos of most stamp ceremonies will be available on facebook.com/usps.

The U.S. Postal Service honors pioneering Japanese American artist Ruth Asawa (1926-2013). Showcasing Asawa's wire sculptures, the pane includes 20 stamps, with two each of 10 designs, featuring photographs by Dan Bradica and Laurence Cuneo. The selvage features a photograph of Asawa taken by Nat Farbman in 1954 for Life magazine. Ethel Kessler served as art director and designer.

The much-anticipated Ruth Asawa stamps are here! Buy several sheets and give one of the US's most beloved and relied-upon institutions a little infusion of scratch.

