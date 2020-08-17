Crap internet speeds hamper life in the simulation, a TV commercial

Watch Hüsker Dü meet Joan Rivers in 1987 and hear Bob Mould's new song Above, legendary punk trio Hüsker Dü meet Joan Rivers and perform on her Late Show in 1987. I have a special love for Hüsker Dü as they were my first club show, back in 1985 or so. (My first concert was Styx and, yes, that was amazing too.) Over the years, I've gotten to know […] READ THE REST

These classic TV title sequences recreated with stock footage are bizzarro Comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton recreates classic TV show title sequences using only stock footage. The results remind me of the Seinfeld episode "The Bizarro Jerry." Above, Highton's take on Friends. Below, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and, yes, Ducktales. (via Kottke) READ THE REST

Get a rechargeable, Apple Magic Mouse 2 at over 30% off From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works. When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of […] READ THE REST

Check out 20 major learning areas that can turn your free time into professional gold The kids are all starting to go back to distance learning. So why shouldn't you? With the world in upheaval, the job market in serious flux and you with time on your hands, learning a new skill could be the smartest move you could make for your future. To help jumpstart the process, we've assembled […] READ THE REST