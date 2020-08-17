/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:51 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

David Lynch says today's number is 8

A couple of weeks ago, while giving his daily YouTube weather report, David Lynch showed a large jar he had painted black with a white stripe around it. He said he had painted it for a reason, but did not elucidate. Recently, he revealed the purpose of the jar. It contains 10 ping pong balls with the numbers 1 through 10. Each day, Lynch will draw a ball from the jar, declaring it "today's number." Today's number is 8. Yesterday's number was also 8. The probability of getting the same number twice is is 1/10. If he gets an 8 tomorrow I'll be surprised. If he gets an 8 the day after that, I'll suspect it's rigged.

Image: YouTube