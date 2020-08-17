"Join Meeting" is "The Office" for the Zoomdemic era

Jeff Royder, Sr. Acct Mgr, is the Michael Scott character in this funny short and too-real series called Join Meeting about a group of employees having Zoom meetings. There are five episodes so far, directed by Benji Weinstein. Ad Age has background on the show . I wish they would make more episodes.

Trump's Axios interview gets the Bad Lip Reading treatment Bad Lip Reading took on the daunting task of making Trump's bizarre and combative Axios interview even weirder, but they succeeded. The scary part is that some of Trump's dubbed answers make more sense that his actual ones. "Watch me go in circles, like I'm grooming your man beans." Image: YouTube / Bad Lip Reading READ THE REST

YouTuber illustrates why "I am not a robot" image CAPTCHAs are universally hated YouTuber CalebCity hilariously demonstrates the infuriating tendency for those craptacular image grid CAPTCHAs to pop up at the worst time. My 2018 petition for karmic retribution, Let's build a robot to kill the creator of "I am not a robot" CAPTCHA image grids, certainly found a receptive audience, but it almost certainly landed me on […] READ THE REST

Get a rechargeable, Apple Magic Mouse 2 at over 30% off From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works. When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of […] READ THE REST

Check out 20 major learning areas that can turn your free time into professional gold The kids are all starting to go back to distance learning. So why shouldn't you? With the world in upheaval, the job market in serious flux and you with time on your hands, learning a new skill could be the smartest move you could make for your future. To help jumpstart the process, we've assembled […] READ THE REST