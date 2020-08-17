/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:46 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

"Join Meeting" is "The Office" for the Zoomdemic era

Jeff Royder, Sr. Acct Mgr, is the Michael Scott character in this funny short and too-real series called Join Meeting about a group of employees having Zoom meetings. There are five episodes so far, directed by Benji Weinstein. Ad Age has background on the show. I wish they would make more episodes.

Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5