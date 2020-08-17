LastResort, the Mac's weirdest font

LastResort is not an easy font to dig up. It does not appear in the Mac's emoji interface. When I downloaded the typeface from the Unicode Consortium to analyze it, I found that it didn't display in MacOS' default Font Book app. (If you want to see it there, download a font that doesn't have any lowercase characters.) Downloading a third-party app got me a bit closer to seeing it, but even then, it only showed me a single character.

LastResort comes installed on all Macs, and as its name suggests is a special font the system uses whenever it can't figure out anything better to use. In the age of Unicode, it's not likely an everyday user would ever experience this problem: standard system fonts cover pretty much everything. LastResort sometimes shows itself, though, and far from being a mundane, technical tool for developers, welcomes lost users to a hieroglyphic mystery world. It, Ernie Smith writes, " may be the greatest font of all time. "

Ultimate Oldschool PC Font Pack hits v2.0 I've posted about the Oldschool PC Font Resource before, but the latest version of its ultimate font pack radically expands the project. The new pack adds 133 new font families, embedded bitmaps to sharpen TrueType rendering, .woffs for use on the web, and bugfixes throughout the entire set, released under a free Creative Commons license. […] READ THE REST

Goldman Sachs releases its own font, forbids criticism of Goldman Sachs with it Goldman Sachs has released its own eponymous font, Goldman Sans, a contemporary sans-serif that garnishes merciless formality with a charming typographic "wink" here and there [h/t Matt Round]. It is free of charge, but perhaps the least Free font on Earth, as its unique license forbids criticism of Goldman Sachs with it. The license is […] READ THE REST

Get a rechargeable, Apple Magic Mouse 2 at over 30% off From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works. When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of […] READ THE REST

Check out 20 major learning areas that can turn your free time into professional gold The kids are all starting to go back to distance learning. So why shouldn't you? With the world in upheaval, the job market in serious flux and you with time on your hands, learning a new skill could be the smartest move you could make for your future. To help jumpstart the process, we've assembled […] READ THE REST