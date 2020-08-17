Making a gun that shoots masks onto people's faces

He created a gun that shoots a mask onto a person's face. OK, so there are still some bugs to work out. He only manages to land the mask on a dummy's face once, but as he says after it, "We're ready for human trials!" And, hey, no one ever said that marrying the 2nd amendment with public health policy was going to be easy. Image: YouTube

