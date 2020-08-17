/ Gareth Branwyn / 7:00 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

Making a gun that shoots masks onto people's faces

Maker Allen Pan decided to "solve an American problem with an American solution." Guns!

He created a gun that shoots a mask onto a person's face. OK, so there are still some bugs to work out. He only manages to land the mask on a dummy's face once, but as he says after it, "We're ready for human trials!" And, hey, no one ever said that marrying the 2nd amendment with public health policy was going to be easy.

Image: YouTube