/ Xeni Jardin / 8:03 pm Mon Aug 17, 2020

Michelle Obama on Trump: 'Clearly in over his head'

“It is what it is.” — Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tonight at the 2020 Democratic National Convention:

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country… He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."