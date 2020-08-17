Michelle Obama on Trump: 'Clearly in over his head'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama: "If you take one thing from my words tonight it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worst, trust me, they can and they will if we don't make a change in this election….We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

Michelle Obama is giving a quiet, sobering, emotional speech. It's easily the most potent and powerful moment of the night, delivered in a way that turns limitations of a virtual convention into a strength. It's hard to imagine it working as well in a large arena with a big crowd

Michelle Obama: "This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We've got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/N6NEYhPrFu

