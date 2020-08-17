Michelle Obama on Trump: 'Clearly in over his head'

“It is what it is.” — Michelle Obama
Former First Lady Michelle Obama tonight at the 2020 Democratic National Convention:
"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country… He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."
Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is." #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/dkOIf05nwk
— The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2020
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama: "This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We've got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/N6NEYhPrFu
— ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2020
IT IS WHAT IT IS
— jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) August 18, 2020
"It is what it is" https://t.co/jFIawpLhvv
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama is giving a quiet, sobering, emotional speech. It's easily the most potent and powerful moment of the night, delivered in a way that turns limitations of a virtual convention into a strength. It's hard to imagine it working as well in a large arena with a big crowd
— Matt Viser (@mviser) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment."
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) August 18, 2020
"Donald Trump is in over his head"
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) August 18, 2020
Oh wow pic.twitter.com/Hz6jms5ZDA
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 18, 2020
Michelle Obama from the top rope:
"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country . . . He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."#DemConvention
— Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) August 18, 2020
Former First Lady Michelle Obama: "If you take one thing from my words tonight it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worst, trust me, they can and they will if we don't make a change in this election….We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 18, 2020