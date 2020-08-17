Painting fake eyes on cattle's butts reduces predation by large carnivores

Image: Communications Biology. Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

"Eyespots" (markings that look like eyes but can't see) are found on many different kinds of animals. One of the many reasons eyespots have evolved is to discourage predators, who either don't want to attack when an animal is looking at them or by fooling them into thinking the animal is much larger than it actually is. However, according to a new study published in Communications Biology, "anti-predator eyespots do not occur naturally in contemporary mammals." researchers decided to find out if painting eyespots on cattle rumps would reduce "attacks by ambush carnivores (lions and leopards)." The results were encouraging: