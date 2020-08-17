Real-estate listing takes sinister turn on slide 30

203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, is a sprawling and airy Victorian home with renovated kitchens and bathrooms; new electrics, HVAC and plumbing; and tasteful high-end updates throughout. If you're wondering why a 5,000 square foot building only has two bedrooms, though, you're in for a treat.

AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property.

According to the listing, it was the Howard County "Sheriff's House and Jail," built in 1875 and now evidently no longer in government service. Why the jail part got renovated instead of converted in the transition to civilian life is perhaps best left to the imagination.