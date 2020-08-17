Real-estate listing takes sinister turn on slide 30

203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, is a sprawling and airy Victorian home with renovated kitchens and bathrooms; new electrics, HVAC and plumbing; and tasteful high-end updates throughout. If you're wondering why a 5,000 square foot building only has two bedrooms, though, you're in for a treat.
AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property.
According to the listing, it was the Howard County "Sheriff's House and Jail," built in 1875 and now evidently no longer in government service. Why the jail part got renovated instead of converted in the transition to civilian life is perhaps best left to the imagination.
A couple of weeks ago, while giving his daily YouTube weather report, David Lynch showed a large jar he had painted black with a white stripe around it. He said he had painted it for a reason, but did not elucidate. Recently, he revealed the purpose of the jar. It contains 10 ping pong balls […]
Setting the Teletubbies' intro to Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" works a little too well, as you'll see. This pop-classical mashup is the work of Brazilian composer Martim Gueller who gives no explanation for taking Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po out of their comfort zone. P.S. Here's what that "baby sun" looks like […]
"In Girls We Trust" is a Bic pen artwork by Helena Hauss. She depicts a $20 bill that replaces Andrew Jackson with feminist icon Princess Leia. Watch her complete the 400-hour project in about a minute: She also has a YouTube channel worth checking out: Image: Instagram / helenahauss
