Rush Limbaugh calls Kamala Harris a "ho"

Dying as he lived, obsessed with sex workers.

Limbaugh used 600 radio stations licensed to operate in the public interest to tell 20 million Americans that Senator Kamala Harris is a whore and 'mattress' who slept her way up the political ladder.

Limbaugh announced the Biden/Harris ticket has a nickname — "Joe and the Ho".

He claims it's not his knickname but he knows his repetition of it to 20 million people a day will establish it.