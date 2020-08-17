Dying as he lived, obsessed with sex workers.
Limbaugh used 600 radio stations licensed to operate in the public interest to tell 20 million Americans that Senator Kamala Harris is a whore and 'mattress' who slept her way up the political ladder.
Limbaugh announced the Biden/Harris ticket has a nickname — "Joe and the Ho".
He claims it's not his knickname but he knows his repetition of it to 20 million people a day will establish it.
Limbaugh calls women he hates whores, sluts and prostitutes, and he's been candid about his beliefs regarding sexual consent. After visiting the Dominican Republic—the shortest flight out of Miami-area airports should you want to fuck underage girls without significant risk—he was detained by police and had unprescribed viagra confiscated. But on this and other matters, from his radio contracts to his drug addictions, Rush is the kind of guy who writes his own deals.
Covid-19 is a lab-concocted version of the common cold that's been weaponized to make Trump look bad, says Rush Limbaugh. From HuffPost: Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed on his show Monday that the potentially lethal coronavirus afflicting several countries is nothing more than a "common cold" blown out of proportion by the media to […]
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh had thoughts yesterday on the problems faced by Donald Trump, whose campaign for president is falling apart after a recording emerged of him boasting about sexually assaulting women.
A new biopic about [insert politically biased job description here] Rush Limbaugh was recently announced, and while the rumored directing choice makes perfect sense — Betty Thomas, who directed the Howard Stern semi-biopic Private Parts — the person in talks to play Mr. Limbaugh is the comparatively young and svelt John Cusack, who is also […]
