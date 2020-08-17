Secret message on Michelle Obama's necklace during DNC speech

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's necklace during her Democratic National Convention speech reads:
V-O-T-E
Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to pardon a "very, very important" person on Tuesday. He then added it would not be Edward Snowden or ex national security adviser Michael Flynn. "Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. NEW: On the […]
President orders China-based Tiktok owner ByteDance to sell Musical.ly
Chad Wolf and top aide Ken Cuccinelli were improperly appointed to their leadership positions at the Department of Homeland Security, reports the Government Office of Accountability. The Government Accountability Office said Wolf and Cuccinelli assumed those jobs under an order of succession that was issued by an acting secretary who himself had no authority to […]
