Trump says he'll pardon someone Tuesday

[Fox News screengrab] [Fox News screengrab]

Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to pardon a "very, very important" person on Tuesday. He then added it would not be Edward Snowden or ex national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

NEW: On the flight home from Wisconsin, the President told us he plans to pardon someone "very, very important" tomorrow who is not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 18, 2020

From Reuters:

He declined to offer further details except to say it was not Flynn nor Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency contractor now living in Russia who has been charged with leaking secret information. On Saturday, Trump said he was considering a pardon for Snowden, who gave a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organizations that disclosed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. The U.S. Justice Department has sought to dismiss the case against Flynn following pressure from Trump and his allies.

More at Reuters:

Trump says he will pardon a 'very important' person on Tuesday