/ Rob Beschizza / 9:28 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

WATCH: Melania shrinks from her husband's vile touch

Footage of the Trumps deboarding Air Force One shows Donald trying to snake his hand around Melania's. She wrests herself free, then grips onto her handbag and presses her arm against her side. His tiny sausage fingers writhe against her forearm in search of purchase.