Guy invents mask gun to shoot masks onto anti-maskers' faces

Allen Pan decided to make a gun that would shoot a mask onto a maskless face. Unless it gets declared a Second Amendment matter, it may be a while until this medical weaponry gets regulatory approval.

Because the Venn diagram of West Coast anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers has a high overlap, he took his invention to local idiot hotbed Huntington Beach, where he had mixed results in early field testing.

Image: YouTube / Allen Pan – Sufficiently Advanced