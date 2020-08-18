Guy invents mask gun to shoot masks onto anti-maskers' faces

Allen Pan decided to make a gun that would shoot a mask onto a maskless face. Unless it gets declared a Second Amendment matter, it may be a while until this medical weaponry gets regulatory approval.
Because the Venn diagram of West Coast anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers has a high overlap, he took his invention to local idiot hotbed Huntington Beach, where he had mixed results in early field testing.
Image: YouTube / Allen Pan – Sufficiently Advanced
