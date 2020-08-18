Meeting a transparently villainous character in a game

SungWon Cho makes a strong argument (jokument?) that the heel turn of videogame characters is telegraphed too crudely. On the other hand, this is every NPC you ever met in an Elder Scrolls game, and some of those guys turned out fine.

