Blue Corn: An Iowa House Truman Fund / Field Team 6 Fundraiser 10/18/20, 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 5pm PT

This Sunday Boing Boing favorites Puddles Pity Party and 2 Headed Dog join Field Team 6 and the Iowa House Truman Fund to raise funds to turn Iowa blue.

Blue Corn: A joint Iowa House Truman Fund / Field Team 6 Fundraiser 10/18/20, 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 5pm PT

The hilarious Greg Proops hosts "auditions" for the big State Fair talent show. Featuring: Puddles Pity Party, Tom Arnold, Senator Bob Kerrey, Duck's Breath Mystery Theater, Lissie, Terry O'Quinn & Kate, Nicole Atkins, Kashena Sampson, Tom Arnold, Toby Huss, Randee of the Redwoods, Annalibera, 2 Headed Dog, Wayne Wilderson, Steven Banks, Mark Fite, Jefferson White, Michael & Maebel Rayner, Track IX, Jane Edith Wilson, The Amazing Marawa & Majorettes, Humanity Studios, MarKaus and more… This is a joint fundraiser with the Iowa House Truman Fund and Field Team 6. The Iowa House Truman Fund is the political arm of Iowa House Democrats. We are the only state-wide organization which directly supports Democrats running for the Iowa House. Your support is critical to our ability to recruit, train, and fund essential Iowa House races.

It also appears that the immortal Duck's Breath Mystery Theater will be performing.