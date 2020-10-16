Because we don't have enough pet photos online yet? Next step: Automate it so that the pet can automatically upload the images to Instagram. Hilarity ensues.
Simone Giertz builds a pet selfie photo booth
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 7 COMMENTS
- LEGO Mindstorms
- pets
- selfies
- simone giertz
Puppy does not steal that pillow
Electra is a very good dog. READ THE REST
Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured out with beef jerky (he's safe now!)
There's a 7-mile (11-kilometer) trail in North Carolina named "Sinkhole Trail" for a large sinkhole situated along a ridge there. A group of mountain bikers on that trail recently noticed a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in that sinkhole. The bikers cleverly used some beef jerky and some straps to lift the trapped… READ THE REST
Vitamins that my dogs love
On my vet's recommendation, I give my dogs these Zesty Paws multivitamins. Much like engine oil threads, the internet is full of discussions about what to and not to feed your pets. I have adopted the simple policy of doing what my veterinarian tells me. Zesty Paws is also a well-reviewed brand and my parents… READ THE REST
In five minutes, The Zebra will tell you if you're giving away money on your car insurance
With virtually everyone watching their expenses right now, it's no surprise that our car insurance policies and those dreaded monthly rates are facing closer scrutiny than ever. With car insurance costs up twice the rate of inflation over the past decade, more than half of all drivers now say they're looking to either reduce coverage,… READ THE REST
This grammar app can fix all your typos, bad punctuation, sentence disasters, and more automatically
If you read through text composed by inferior writers, rife with spelling errors, grammar problems, fractured syntax and haphazard punctuation and you aren't appalled, then you might be the target audience for the services that WhiteSmoke provide. Rather than let writers continue scribbling out copy packed with linguistic landmines, the WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker is like… READ THE REST
This adjustable height standing desk can save you from a brutal killer: inactivity.
Scientists have found there's a danger just as impactful on your health as killers that everyone talks about like obesity or smoking. This one, though, is a lot more subtle. Researchers say that the threat posed by sitting for eight hours a day with little physical activity is just as harmful as some of the… READ THE REST