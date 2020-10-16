Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 is on Netflix. I'm looking forward to watching it this weekend. The New York Times asked Sorkin to talk about Sacha Baron Cohen's portrayal of Abbie Hoffman in the film.
Watch: Aaron Sorkin discusses Sacha Baron Cohen's portrayal of Abbie Hoffman in "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
