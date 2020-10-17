Ask yourself these 4 questions to figure out if you should trust someone

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, shared the 4-question test she uses to help her figure out whose advice to trust.
From Oprah.com
Do I trust this person's taste and judgment?
Does this person understand what I'm trying to create here?
Does this person genuinely want me to succeed?
Is this person capable of delivering the truth to me in a sensitive and compassionate manner?
This can be applied to both professional and personal critics.
