Ask yourself these 4 questions to figure out if you should trust someone

Claudia Dawson
Image: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, shared the 4-question test she uses to help her figure out whose advice to trust. 

From Oprah.com

Do I trust this person's taste and judgment?

Does this person understand what I'm trying to create here?

Does this person genuinely want me to succeed?

Is this person capable of delivering the truth to me in a sensitive and compassionate manner?

This can be applied to both professional and personal critics. 

