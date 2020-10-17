Senator mocks Kamala Harris's name at Trump rally

At first, I wondered if Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) was so unfamiliar with anything even slightly out his norm that the name "Kamala" would present a problem to him.

Then I remembered two things—he's been her Senate colleague for years, and the way he does it is exactly the way it was done to me as a child by the worst adults I ever met.

Besides, it's obvious Purdue is mocking Kamala's name because he says it correctly beforehand. That should foreclose the GOP nonsense about it being a stumble. He didn't stumble. He said "Kamala" correctly and then started babbling it in funny ways to amuse his audience.

Jump to 4:30 in the above video. Or here's a clip: