Stay Open aims to transform unused commercial space into pod hotels and co-living centers

What's going to happen to all those unwanted office buildings, which are likely to remain unused after the pandemic subsides? An LA-based startup called Stay Open plans to transform unused commercial space into "pod hotels" and co-living properties.

According to a release, Stay Open's "pod hotels" will have "private modular rooms each with 4 to 8 private sleeping pods, high-end shared restrooms, large common areas for work or play, food and beverage outlets, and locally-inspired amenities. Private rooms and family rooms with the option of private bathrooms are also available."

Guests can use Stay Opens social platform app to find match up with podmates who share similar interests

Stay Open, recently closed a $2 million round of seed funding, is in the process of converting an empty Budget Rental car facility in San Diego into a 240+ bed shared accommodation hotel.