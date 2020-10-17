Vulture lands on paraglider's selfie stick

This is wild! A vulture landed on the bar of a selfie stick held by a paraglider flying in tandem. The folks behind the video, Skywings Adventures, are based in Andalucia and promote their tandem flights "as close as you can get to flying like a bird." They write, "Paragliding is a non powered aircraft which relies on thermal updrafts in order to stay aloft, just like an eagle or vulture." Here, let us prove it.

To note: A cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" is the tune to vibe to when a giant bird wants to fly with you (when you're flying like a giant bird).

(Digg)

screengrab via SkywingsAdventures/TikTok