Amazing in-camera patterns with a video feedback kinetic sculpture

Happy Mutant Dave Blair built a device to make gorgeous recursive video patterns. He says:

This contraption uses two HD monitors, a Nikon DSLR camera and a sheet of beam splitter glass to produce video feedback and fractals in real-time. You'll see naturally occurring Sierpiński triangles, and patterns and shapes found in nature. This is part performance art, part kinetic sculpture. In this video you see me operating the device, and the images that are created by it. The unique thing about this is that it uses HD video, and not one, but two monitors, plus a sheet of beam splitter glass to create a reflection that gets folded back in to the image.